Thousands Attend Funeral Of Ruptly Stringer Al-Quaety In Yemen's Aden - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Thousands of mourners marched on Friday to pay last respects to Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaety, who was shot dead in the city of Aden on Tuesday, the media reported.

On Thursday, RT broadcaster reported that al-Quaety was killed by unidentified gunmen near his house in Aden.

The stringer, who also worked for other media organizations, including AFP, was survived by a pregnant wife and three children.

According to a video published by Ruptly, mourners joined the funeral procession on foot and in cars and called on the Yemeni government to find al-Quaety's killers. Yemen's Southern Transitional Council has said that two murder suspects were detained.

The killing of the Ruptly stringer was condemned by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Yemen's Information Ministry.

