UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Gather For Anti-Government Protest In Thai Capital Of Bangkok

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:34 PM

Thousands Gather for Anti-Government Protest in Thai Capital of Bangkok

Thousands of people have gathered at the campus of Thammasat University in Bangkok for a two-day protest demanding resignation of the Thai government and limitation of monarch's powers

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Thousands of people have gathered at the campus of Thammasat University in Bangkok for a two-day protest demanding resignation of the Thai government and limitation of monarch's powers.

The protest is a new spin of student-led rallies that began in Bangkok and other big Thai cities in January and were halted until mid-July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like before, protesters demand resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, whom they consider a successor to the 2014-2019 military government. They also demand democratization of the country's constitution and, recently, a reform of the king's rule which, according to the protesting students, cedes being a constitutional monarchy.

They demand, in particular, that the law criminalizing insults of the royal family be abandoned. Each such insult is currently punishable with up to 15 years behind bars.

This is for the first time that Thailand's informal opposition directly demand that the Thai monarchy be reformed.

The largest protest so far was the one that took place on August 16, when close to 20,000 people gathered on the square of the Democracy Monument in downtown Bangkok. That rally attracted not only students but also older people from across the Thai capital and nearby provinces.

The administration of the Thammasat University initially refused to authorize the current rally in the school's premises, but succumbed to the protester's threats to force their way into the campus.

Trucks are now parked at the campus with web cams broadcasting the developments on social media. The number of participants has reached around 5,000-6,000 at this point.

Organizers of the rally expect to gather up to 50,000 participants. The plan is to move the protest from the university campus to the nearby Sanam Luang square in front of the royal palace once the number of participants surpasses 12,000. A big stage with a powerful sound equipment will be installed on the square at around 8 p.m. Bangkok time (13:00 GMT), according to the plan.

Protesters plan to stay on the square overnight, listening to addresses of their political leaders and performances of loyal musicians. On the morning of Sunday, they plan to convey their demands to the government on a list containing 10 points, with their details kept secret at this point. They have not so far disclosed which government institution they chose to march to to submit their demands.

It was initially supposed to be the Government House, where the cabinet of ministers sits, a few miles away from the Thammasat campus, but Chan-o-cha ordered to reinforce the building earlier this week, albeit he pledged to not obstruct the rally.

Three Thai police detachments have been deployed at the Government House's inner premises since Friday, while the outer perimeter is guarded by officers of Bangkok police. According to local media reports, the officers are equipped with crowd control tools, such as water guns and tear gas grenades.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Thailand Water Democracy Social Media Bangkok January March August Gas Sunday Family Media From Government Cabinet Opposition Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

EU needs 'mandatory' migrant solidarity system: co ..

55 seconds ago

26 SIs promoted to next rank

56 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

21 minutes ago

16 two-wheelers recovered with arrest of four

58 seconds ago

NGOs directed to get registered till Sep 30

4 minutes ago

Moscow Urges EU to Reconsider Policies Hampering N ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.