Thousands Of People Marching Through Central Tel Aviv To Protest Against Judiciary Reform

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Thousands of People Marching Through Central Tel Aviv to Protest Against Judiciary Reform

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Thousands of people have taken to the streets of central Tel Aviv to march in protest against the government's judiciary reform, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges.

The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.

The protesters are marching along the Ibn Gabirol Street, with the city center closed to traffic due to the mass demonstration, according to the correspondent.

It is already the fifth demonstration against the judicial reform taking place in Tel Aviv over the past several weeks.

