Three Cambodians Die In Building Collapse At Pagoda: Police

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:37 PM

Three workers died and more than a dozen others were seriously injured after an under-construction dining hall at a Cambodian temple collapsed, police said Monday, in the latest fatal accident to strike the kingdom's poorly regulated building sector

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Three workers died and more than a dozen others were seriously injured after an under-construction dining hall at a Cambodian temple collapsed, police said Monday, in the latest fatal accident to strike the kingdom's poorly regulated building sector.

The structure fell in on itself as workers laid concrete on the first floor of the building inside a pagoda compound in Siem Reap province, police said.

Local media showed an excavator trying to clear the site as rescuers carried away metal debris.

"Three workers died," said a statement issued by Siem Reap provincial hall Monday.

More than a dozen others, including two monks, "were pulled out from the debris alive," the statement said, adding that there were doubts anyone else was trapped under the debris but that the search would continue.

Local media reported more than 20 workers were working at the site when the structure went down.

