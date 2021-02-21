UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead In Russian Mining Giant's Arctic Accident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:11 AM

Three dead in Russian mining giant's Arctic accident

Three workers died and three more were injured on Saturday during repair works at a processing plant owned by Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel, the company said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Three workers died and three more were injured on Saturday during repair works at a processing plant owned by Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel, the company said.

In the small hours of Saturday an ore-reloading facility and the adjacent walkway collapsed during repairs to reinforce the structure, said the company.

The plant is located in the city of Norilsk in Arctic Siberia.

"As a result of the incident, three people died and three more people were hurt," Norilsk Nickel said.

Citing preliminary information, the company said that the accident had taken place due to a "crude violation" of safety rules and the head of the plant had been suspended.

The regional branch of the Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal probe.

Norilsk Nickel is the world's largest producer of palladium and one of the largest of nickel.

The company has been in the spotlight since May last year when a fuel reservoir collapsed at a power plant owned by Norilsk Nickel and more than 20,000 tonnes of diesel oil leaked into lakes and rivers in the Russian Arctic This month a court ordered the company to pay a 146.2 billion ruble ($1.99 billion) fine over the fuel spill.

Billionaire Vladimir Potanin, who co-owns Norilsk Nickel, said the company would further tighten industrial safety rules following Saturday's accident.

"Serious attention is being paid to these issues at Norilsk Nickel," he told reporters. "But apparently these efforts are not enough."This week Potanin, Russia's richest man, set a new wealth record.

His fortune has crossed the $30 billion threshold, according to Forbes, in a new record for a Russian business owner.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Business Russia Company Oil Fine Died Forbes Man Vladimir Putin Norilsk May Criminals Billion Court

Recent Stories

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

31 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

4 minutes ago

Rugby Union: French Top 14 results

4 minutes ago

Volunteers Cleaning Oil Spill at Israeli Shoreline ..

4 minutes ago

Norwich move seven points clear in Championship as ..

4 minutes ago

Maryam's demand of re-election in NA-75 reflects d ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.