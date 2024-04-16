Three-episode TV Series On Cultural, Ethical Advancement In New Era Set To Air
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A three-episode television series, focused on the promotion of cultural and ethical advancement in the new era, will debut on CCTV at 10:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, with one episode airing each day.
Each episode delves into various facets of the initiative, highlighting efforts to promote cultural and ethical advancement at the grassroots level, and its role in elevating the cultural and ethical standards of the public and in cultivating new ideas, ethics, customs, and practices.
Through the lens of real-life examples, characters, and narratives, the series comprehensively illustrates the tangible progress and broad acceptance of the cultural and ethical advancement initiative in the new era.
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
More Stories From World
-
Japan to take necessary steps on excessive yen swings: FinMin3 minutes ago
-
China's GDP expands 5.3 pct year on year in Q13 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Java, Indonesia -- GFZ3 minutes ago
-
China unveils highest-level Chu state tomb excavated to date3 minutes ago
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 4.5 pct in Q13 minutes ago
-
China's railway sector handles over 1 bln passenger trips in Q113 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's bicycle export down 43 pct in Q113 minutes ago
-
Iceland volcano still spewing lava, one month on23 minutes ago
-
UN leaders urge ‘wholesale reform’ of global financial system, end debt crisis1 hour ago
-
Surfing icon Slater, 52, says 'this feels like the end'2 hours ago
-
Bayern boss Tuchel hoping to echo Chelsea run before Arsenal clash2 hours ago
-
US House to vote this week on Israel, Ukraine aid bills: speaker2 hours ago