Open Menu

Three Killed In Al-Shabaab Siege At Mogadishu Hotel: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Three killed in Al-Shabaab siege at Mogadishu hotel: police

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Three people were killed in an hours-long siege by Al-Shabaab militants at a popular hotel near the presidential palace in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said Friday.

Security forces also killed five assailants in a gun battle, Somali police spokesman Colonel Qasim Ahmed Roble told reporters.

Armed fighters stormed the SYL hotel in a hail of bullets late on Thursday before security forces announced they had brought the situation under control after more than 13 hours.

It broke a relative lull in violence by the Al-Qaeda-linked group, demonstrating its continued ability to strike despite a major military offensive against the militants.

"Three people died in the attack and 27 others including 18 civilians and nine soldiers were wounded," Roble told a press conference, adding that the injury toll included three lawmakers.

"The situation at the hotel is back to normal now," he said.

The attack on the SYL hotel -- which has been targeted several times in the past -- occurred early in the holy Muslim month of Ramadan and was claimed by Al-Shabaab.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Police Hotel Died Hail Mogadishu Muslim Ramadan

Recent Stories

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

9 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

9 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

9 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

9 hours ago
 Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

9 hours ago
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vo ..

'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia

10 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe

10 hours ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

10 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united fro ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia

10 hours ago
 Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh seri ..

Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series

10 hours ago

More Stories From World