TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Three people were injured in shelling of the Israeli city of Holon near Tel Aviv, ambulance service Magen David Adom said.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv, Ashdod and areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

"Further to the sirens heard in Holon: MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and evacuating 3 injured to the hospital in moderate condition. Among them are a 50 year old man, a 30 year old woman and a 5 year old girl. An update will follow as needed," the ambulance service said.