Three Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured In Terrorist Ambush In Southern Mali - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Three Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured in Terrorist Ambush in Southern Mali - Defense Ministry

Three Malian servicemen were killed and another four injured in a terrorist attack near the town of Boulkessy, not far from the border with Burkina Faso, the country's defense ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Three Malian servicemen were killed and another four injured in a terrorist attack near the town of Boulkessy, not far from the border with Burkina Faso, the country's defense ministry said.

"On September 23, 2020, around 12h45mns (12:45 GMT), a FAMa [Malian Armed Forces] patrol mission of the G5 Sahel post, fell into an ambush south of Boulkessy. The provisional death toll on the FAMa side is: three (03) dead and four (04) injured," the ministry's statement published late on Wednesday read.

It added that fifteen terrorists had been injured.

The defense ministry denounced the "cowardly attack" by jihadists and praised the determination of Malian soldiers.

The attack came a few days after Mali's military junta's leader, Col. Assimi Goita, had set a task to improve the training of the country's military to curb the security crisis in Mali and in the overall Sahel region.

The massive terrorist ambushes occurred in military camps in the Boulkessy and Mondoro towns in September 2019, killing 38 soldiers.

