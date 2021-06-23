UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thunberg Says UN Climate Draft Allows World To 'face Reality'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:23 PM

Thunberg says UN climate draft allows world to 'face reality'

A draft UN report on a warming planet unveiled by AFP will allow the world to "face the reality" of climate change, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said on Wednesday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A draft UN report on a warming planet unveiled by AFP will allow the world to "face the reality" of climate change, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said on Wednesday.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change draft projects how species extinction, spreading disease, fatal heat waves, ecosystem collapse, rising seas and other devastating climate impacts are accelerating.

"It confirms what we already knew, that this situation is very dire and that we need to act right now," Thunberg told AFP.

But she added that she found it hopeful that "many people are becoming more and more ready to tell it like it is".

The draft, seen exclusively by AFP, says the impacts of climate change will become painfully obvious before a child born today turns 30.

Many dangerous thresholds are closer than once thought, and severe consequences stemming from decades of unbridled carbon pollution are unavoidable in the short term.

"We can of course not face this crisis unless... we are adult enough to tell the truth, and to face the reality," Thunberg said.

The 18-year-old Swede, who spearheaded the "Fridays for Future" movement and youth climate strikes that swept the world, said the "eye-opening" report was preferable to false reassurances.

"The worst thing is that when people don't want to talk about the climate crisis... they try to smooth things over. Try to make it sound more attractive," she said.

It was important to ensure the message is not "that things will be fine, 'don't worry'... when that in fact is not true."

Related Topics

World United Nations Fine Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

8 minutes ago

LCCI for withdrawal of fee on interbank e-transact ..

10 minutes ago

IT secy, PTA chairman discuss progress on Digital ..

10 minutes ago

New Zealand eye World Test final glory after India ..

11 minutes ago

Deripaska's Ex-Wife Sells 2.6% of EN+ Group to UAE ..

11 minutes ago

Moscow Breaks June Heat Record With 94.5 Degrees F ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.