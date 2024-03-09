Thushara Hat-trick Hands Sri Lanka Series Win Over Bangladesh
March 09, 2024
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Nuwan Thushara grabbed a maiden over hat-trick and finished 5-20 while Kusal Mendis hit a career-best 86 to help Sri Lanka pummel Bangladesh in Saturday's Twenty20 series decider.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 146 in the final over in Sylhet despite late efforts by Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed, who top-scored with 53 and 31 respectively.
Mendis set up the win for Sri Lanka with his 55-ball knock of six fours and as many sixes, guiding the visitors to 174-7 after they were put in to bat by the tourists for the third and final match.
Thushara, bowled skipper Najmul Hossain (one) and Towhid Hridoy (nought) off the second and third delivery of his first over in the series, finishing the hat-trick by trapping Mahmudullah Riyad lbw.
"I'm really happy, it was the first hat-trick in my life," he said afterwards. "In a match like this, I'm just pleased to be able to help the team."
Bangladesh, already one down with part-time spinner Dhananjaya de Silva removing Liton Das (seven), suffered another Thushara strike in his next over, rattling the stumps of Soumya Sarkar (11) to leave the hosts reeling at 25-5.
Rishad delayed the inevitable with his enterprising knock off 30 balls before Maheesh Theekshana ended his innings.
His maiden T20 fifty saw seven sixes.
Taskin also entertained the sparse crowd with a brief cameo off 21, including two sixes off consecutive balls from Thushara.
Man of the match Thushara completed his maiden five-wicket haul by forcing Shoriful islam to give a catch at midwicket.
- 'Bowled brilliantly' -
"Credit goes to Nuwan Thushara the way he bowled, I think he bowled brilliantly," said Bangladesh captain Najmul.
Bangladesh's innings ended on the third-last ball with de Silva taking a juggling catch off Taskin from a Dasun Shanaka delivery at deep midwicket.
Kusal earlier led the batting charge for Sri Lanka despite Bangladesh bowlers making regular breakthroughs electing to bowl first.
Taskin struck early to remove de Silva for eight before Rishad took the wicket of Kamindu Mendis for 12.
Kusal and returning captain Wanindu Hasaranga added 59 runs for the third wicket, with Hasaranga contributing just 15.
Mustafizur Rahman forced Hasaranga to give a catch at third man before Shoriful Islam dismissed Charith Asalanka for three.
Kusal raced past his previous best of 79 against New Zealand with a six off Shoriful after bringing his fifty off 35 balls.
Taskin ended his onslaught in his final spell during the 17th over as Soumya Sarkar took a high catch at midwicket.
Dasun Shanaka was the next top-scorer after Kusal. He hit 19 off nine balls before he was run out in the last delivery of the innings.
Sri Lanka won the first match by three runs and Bangladesh triumphed by eight wickets two days later.
The tour will resume with the first of three one-day internationals in Chittagong on March 15.
