Timanovksya Not Considering Political Asylum, Focuses On Continuing Sporting Career
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:30 PM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya said on Thursday she was not even considering applying for political asylum, since she just wishes to continue her sporting career.
"I have not thought about a political asylum yet ... I want to continue my sporting career," Timanovskaya said at a briefing in Warsaw.