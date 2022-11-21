UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Intended To Help Countries That Did Not Support Condemnation Of Russia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Tokyo Intended to Help Countries That Did Not Support Condemnation of Russia - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Japan's Ministry of Finance has discovered that a decision has been made to allocate aid to over a dozen countries that do not share Tokyo's official stance with respect to Russia's special operation in Ukraine, NHK reports.

As part of Japan's official development assistance (ODA) program, aid will be sent to 19 countries that did not support the condemnation of Russia in the United Nations, NHK said on Monday.

In particular, it was decided to allocate assistance to Laos in the amount of 2.9 billion Yen ($20 million), Vietnam - 1.7 billion yen ($12 million), Iran - 1.6 billion yen ($11 million), as well as other countries for a total of 12.8 billion yen ($91 million).

According to NHK, Japan's Ministry of Finance thinks that these aid allocations must be reviewed, while the foreign ministry, through whose channels the aid is distributed, sees no inconsistencies in the allocation of aid to these countries, since it includes support to non-governmental organizations and the decision to provide support was made on the basis of diplomatic significance and the development of humanitarian assistance.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Japan has imposed sanctions against over 900 Russian individuals and 280 Russian companies and organizations, as well as 11 banks, becoming one of the most active countries in terms of measures against Russia.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Iran Condemnation Russia Tokyo Japan Laos Vietnam Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

1 day ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

2 days ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.