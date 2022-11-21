Tokyo Intended to Help Countries That Did Not Support Condemnation of Russia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Japan's Ministry of Finance has discovered that a decision has been made to allocate aid to over a dozen countries that do not share Tokyo's official stance with respect to Russia's special operation in Ukraine, NHK reports.

As part of Japan's official development assistance (ODA) program, aid will be sent to 19 countries that did not support the condemnation of Russia in the United Nations, NHK said on Monday.

In particular, it was decided to allocate assistance to Laos in the amount of 2.9 billion Yen ($20 million), Vietnam - 1.7 billion yen ($12 million), Iran - 1.6 billion yen ($11 million), as well as other countries for a total of 12.8 billion yen ($91 million).

According to NHK, Japan's Ministry of Finance thinks that these aid allocations must be reviewed, while the foreign ministry, through whose channels the aid is distributed, sees no inconsistencies in the allocation of aid to these countries, since it includes support to non-governmental organizations and the decision to provide support was made on the basis of diplomatic significance and the development of humanitarian assistance.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Japan has imposed sanctions against over 900 Russian individuals and 280 Russian companies and organizations, as well as 11 banks, becoming one of the most active countries in terms of measures against Russia.