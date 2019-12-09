(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Japanese government said on Monday that is was closely monitoring North Korean actions after Pyongyang's remarks about a "very important" test conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, media reported.

On Sunday, the North Korean state-run KCNA news agency reported, citing the North Korean academy of the National Defense Science, that the test had been conducted on Saturday and would significantly change the country's strategic position in the near future.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the Japanese government believes that the North Korean test could involve ballistic missiles.

An official from the Japanese Defense Ministry told NHK that North Korea may be trying to increase the range of its ballistic missiles.

Tokyo is reportedly concerned over possible further missile tests of North Korea.

Last year saw major improvements to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had been tense due to Pyongyang's multiple nuclear and missile tests, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holding direct talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. However, the negotiation process came to a standstill in 2019 due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and resumed missile tests.