Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after falls in the previous two sessions and Wall Street ended little changed.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 97.81 points, to 38,569.01, while the broader Topix index was up 0.17 percent, or 4.53 points, to 2,701.64.
"In a trading that lacks a sense of direction, some investors may try" to buy shares after the Tokyo market fell for the two consecutive trading days, Matsui Securities said.
"With a dearth of fresh market-moving events to prompt active buying, momentum for upward movement could be limited," it added.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.2 percent at 37,798.97, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.
2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq slipped 0.1 percent.
The Dollar fetched 154.61 Yen in early Asian trade, against 154.72 yen in New York.
Among major shares, Kawasaki Heavy Industries was up 4.41 percent at 4,879 yen, real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was up 2.96 percent at 1,669.5 yen, while Astellas Pharma was up 1.27 percent at 1,470 yen.
Sony Group was down 2.24 percent at 12,645 yen. Toyota was off 0.71 percent at 3,623 yen.
Japan booked a trade surplus of 366.5 billion yen ($2.37 billion), the first surplus in the past three months due to a decline in imports of liquified petroleum gas, data released 10 minutes before the opening bell by the finance ministry showed.
The data did not prompt strong market reactions.
Recent Stories
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued
Man killed in Attock
More Stories From World
-
In Tajikistan, climate migrants flee threat of fatal landslides13 seconds ago
-
Anxiety over Middle East hits stocks in Europe, Asia19 seconds ago
-
Drought-hit Colombia halts electricity exports to Ecuador10 minutes ago
-
'We always believed', says Dembele after PSG comeback10 minutes ago
-
'Very bad' referee ended Barca's challenge, says coach Xavi10 minutes ago
-
Mbappe's PSG punish 10-man Barca to reach Champions League semis10 minutes ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef hit by record bleaching30 minutes ago
-
US university pulls student speech after Jewish groups object6 hours ago
-
Bill to phase out smoking advances in UK parliament6 hours ago
-
EU working to expand Iran sanctions after attack on Israel: Borrell6 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Colombia halts export of electricity to Ecuador6 hours ago
-
Denmark sells 24 used F-16 fighter jets to Argentina7 hours ago