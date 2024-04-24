Top Price Predicted For Long-lost Klimt Portrait At Vienna Auction
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A painting by symbolist icon Gustav Klimt that reappeared after nearly a century will be sold at auction in Vienna on Wednesday despite questions surrounding its provenance.
"Bildnis Fraeulein Lieser" (Portrait of Miss Lieser) was commissioned by a wealthy Jewish industrialist's family and painted by Klimt in 1917 shortly before he died.
The unfinished portrait of a dark-haired woman was likely last seen at a Viennese exhibition in 1925. It reemerged this year when auction house im Kinsky announced its sale.
"No one expected that a painting of this importance, which had disappeared for 100 years, would resurface," said im Kinsky expert Claudia Moerth-Gasse.
Portraits by the Austrian great rarely come onto the open market.
The auction house estimates its value at 30-50 million Euros ($32-53 million), but Klimt works have sold for higher prices at recent auctions.
Last June, Klimt's "Dame MIT Faecher" (Lady with a Fan) was sold in London for £74 million ($94.3 million at the time), a European art auction record.
The highest price paid at auction in Austria is a work by Flemish painter Frans Francken II, which fetched seven million euros in 2010.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
More Stories From World
-
Trump meets former Japanese prime minister in New York13 seconds ago
-
'Catch and Kill' architect details Trump-boosting scheme21 seconds ago
-
Wolves overpower Suns to lead series 2-0, Pacers down Bucks31 seconds ago
-
Maduro announces return of UN rights office to Venezuela21 minutes ago
-
Large crowds march against Argentina public university cuts31 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Cup result1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League result1 hour ago
-
Talks on global plastic treaty begin in Canada1 hour ago
-
US markets rise for second straight day as sentiment improves1 hour ago
-
Asia hit hardest by climate change, extreme weather: UN weather agency1 hour ago
-
Migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti leaving 21 dead7 hours ago
-
Tesla profits tumble 55% as EV sales under pressure7 hours ago