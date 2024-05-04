Traffic Accident Kills Two, Injures 13 In Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Two people were killed and 13 others injured in a road accident in east Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, local police said Saturday.
The incident took place in the vicinity of Police District 9 in the provincial capital of Jalalabad on Friday night when a car overturned due to reckless driving, leaving two dead on the spot and 13 others injured, provincial police spokesman Hafiz Mawlawi Abdul Basir Zabuli said.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, said Zabuli, adding that women and children were among the victims of the accident.
Similarly, one person was killed and four others injured in two road mishaps in central Afghanistan's Bamyan province on Friday.
Hundreds of people are killed in traffic accidents in Afghanistan each year due to poor road conditions, rugged terrains, overloading and overspending.
Recent Stories
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
More Stories From World
-
Tunisia calls for more investments in economic zones47 minutes ago
-
Japanese, Brazilian leaders agree to protect Amazon rainforest47 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Indonesia's flooding, landslides rises to 1557 minutes ago
-
Foreign enterprises have more confidence in Chinese market: survey1 hour ago
-
Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" tops Chinese box office1 hour ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms1 hour ago
-
China's basic old-age insurance covers 1.07 bln people2 hours ago
-
Reds beat Crusaders to break 25-year Christchurch drought2 hours ago
-
Heatwave hammers Thailand's stinky but lucrative durian farms3 hours ago
-
Flood-hit Kenya and Tanzania on alert as cyclone nears3 hours ago
-
Three bodies found after surfers go missing in Mexico: FBI3 hours ago
-
Three bodies found after surfers go missing in Mexico3 hours ago