Traffic accident kills two, injures 13 in Afghanistan

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Two people were killed and 13 others injured in a road accident in east Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, local police said Saturday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Police District 9 in the provincial capital of Jalalabad on Friday night when a car overturned due to reckless driving, leaving two dead on the spot and 13 others injured, provincial police spokesman Hafiz Mawlawi Abdul Basir Zabuli said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, said Zabuli, adding that women and children were among the victims of the accident.

Similarly, one person was killed and four others injured in two road mishaps in central Afghanistan's Bamyan province on Friday.

Hundreds of people are killed in traffic accidents in Afghanistan each year due to poor road conditions, rugged terrains, overloading and overspending.