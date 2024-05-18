Open Menu

Tennis: Rome Open Results - Collated

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Semi-finals

Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x29) 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

Nicolas Jarry (CHI x21) bt Tommy Paul (USA x14) 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3

