MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Transatlantic relations cannot be saved even with Joe Biden coming to power in the United States, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder told Spiegel in an interview.

"The rhetoric will become more conciliatory, and some differences will be resolved. But the transatlantic relationship as we have known it for decades has already become history. [Outgoing President Donald] Trump has only destroyed what could not be saved," Schroeder said.

According to the ex-chancellor, US presidents have not always maintained a dialogue with foreign partners on an equal footing.

"Therefore, it is worth expecting that the US will come first for Trump's successor Joe Biden," he added.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed hope in November 2020 that the relations between the US and the EU would improve following the election of a new president in the United States. He also expressed a desire for a new beginning in German-US relations.

Through the Trump presidency Germany and the United States have been at odds over multiple issues, including trade, Berlin's military spending, and stationing of US troops on German soil, as well as the role of international organizations in global politics.