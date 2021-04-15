Transfer of NATO, US Forces Near Russian Borders to Lead to Tensions - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The transfer of NATO and the United States forces near Russian borders will lead to another round of tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The transfer of NATO and the United States forces near Russian borders will lead to another round of tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that the US had canceled the passage of its two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea.

Peskov was asked if Kremlin believes that Washington's decision will lead to the de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine.

"So far, the situation is very tense. You know that a lot of military units of both NATO and the United States were transferred to our borders within the framework of various exercises directly from the US, along with military equipment. Of course, in this situation, any additional military decisions lead to the next round of tensions," Peskov said.