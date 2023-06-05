Trial Setting Hearing for Russian Businessman Vinnik Set on Friday - Court Document

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) A hearing to consider a trial date for Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik's case will take place on Friday, court documents revealed on Monday.

The US government accuses Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.

Vinnik denies the charges against him.

"The above-captioned matter is currently set for a motions hearing and trial setting conference on June 9, 2023," the court document said.

Vinnik's attorney David Rizk recently told Sputnik he expects Vinnik's trial date to be set in the fall.

Rizk also said Vinnik would like to be considered for a potential US-Russia prisoner exchange deal in the future.