MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party of Canada is leading in the national elections, first results from the Commissioner of Canada Elections show.

The Liberal Party has 48 percent, while the Conservative Party of Canada has 32.2 percent, with about 9 percent of the votes counted. The New Democratic Party has 15.1 percent.

The Liberal Party is leading in 14 electoral districts, while the Conservatives are ahead in 9 districts. A party needs to win in 170 districts in order to secure victory in the elections.

Trudeau faced record-low approval ratings ahead of the national elections, last week's Gallup poll showed.

A poll by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has predicted that the Monday election would result in a minority government, with support for the two largest parties, Conservatives and Liberals, below 33 percent.