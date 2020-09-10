UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:12 AM

Trump Nobel Prize Bid Reflects Biggest Step Toward Mideast Peace in 25 Years - White House

President Donald Trump's nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize reflects success for a Trump-brokered deal in which Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, thereby removing an obstacle to peace between the Jewish state and its Arab neighbors, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) President Donald Trump's nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize reflects success for a Trump-brokered deal in which Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, thereby removing an obstacle to peace between the Jewish state and its Arab neighbors, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

"This historic diplomatic breakthrough between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in more than a quarter of a century," the release said.

"This peace deal is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of President Trump, and he is honored to be considered by the Nobel Committee."

The release included an announcement that Trump will host Israeli and UAE delegations at a September 15 White House signing ceremony for the agreement, which is also known as the Abraham Accords.

Earlier on Wednesday, Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde announced that he has nominated Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve longstanding global conflicts.

