Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to Turkey During NATO Summit in London

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) President Donald Trump said he plans to discuss Turkey 's rejection of the US Patriot missile defense system in purchasing the competing Russian S-400 system during the NATO summit in London

"We will be discussing that with Turkey in a little while," Trump said in response to a reporter's question on whether the US plans to sanction the NATO ally over the S-400 purchase.

Trump said possible sanctions against Ankara were being considered, before pivoting to the Obama administration's refusal to sell Patriots to Ankara.

"As you know, Turkey wanted to buy our Patriot system and the Obama administration wouldn't let them, Trump said.

"And they only let them when they were ready to buy another system."

"There are two sides of the story," Trump added during a joint press conference with French President Emanuel Macron.

US officials consider the S-400 deal a threat to NATO, which relies on the Patriot system to defend against missiles and other airborne threats.

Russia is currently delivering parts of its system to Turkey, so it was not clear whether Trump intended to make another pitch for Turkey to also buy Patriots, press Ankara to scuttle the S-400 purchase or had something else in mind.