Trump Releases Plans to Reduce Bears Ears National Monument Area - Bureau of Land Mngmt.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The Trump administration has completed and made public its plans to significantly reduce the area of the Bears Ears National Monument in the US state of Utah, the Bureau of Land Management said in a press release on Friday.

"The BLM announces the availability of the proposed Monument Management Plans (MMPs) and final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Indian Creek and Shash Jáa units of the Bears Ears National Monument," the release said.

The Bureau of Land Management has published its official notice of availability in the "Federal Register" and posted the final documents on its planning website, the release noted.

"After than six months of public outreach, the proposed plans provide for uses within the national monument planning area, including recreational uses, while protecting significant cultural resources and other objects," the release said.

The proposal reduces the area of the monument by 1,345 square miles and permits visitors to remove non-dinosaur fossils from some areas close to the actual site. The proposal has been widely criticized by environmentalists.