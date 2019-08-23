UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Releases Plans To Reduce Bears Ears National Monument Area - Bureau Of Land Mngmt.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:44 PM

Trump Releases Plans to Reduce Bears Ears National Monument Area - Bureau of Land Mngmt.

The Trump administration has completed and made public its plans to significantly reduce the area of the Bears Ears National Monument in the US state of Utah, the Bureau of Land Management said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The Trump administration has completed and made public its plans to significantly reduce the area of the Bears Ears National Monument in the US state of Utah, the Bureau of Land Management said in a press release on Friday.

"The BLM announces the availability of the proposed Monument Management Plans (MMPs) and final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Indian Creek and Shash Jáa units of the Bears Ears National Monument," the release said.

The Bureau of Land Management has published its official notice of availability in the "Federal Register" and posted the final documents on its planning website, the release noted.

"After than six months of public outreach, the proposed plans provide for uses within the national monument planning area, including recreational uses, while protecting significant cultural resources and other objects," the release said.

The proposal reduces the area of the monument by 1,345 square miles and permits visitors to remove non-dinosaur fossils from some areas close to the actual site. The proposal has been widely criticized by environmentalists.

Related Topics

India Trump SITE From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin-Erdogan Talks in ..

1 minute ago

Series of protest to denounce Indian act of changi ..

1 minute ago

Around 15 million animals vaccinated in Sindh: Liv ..

1 minute ago

PTI delegation reached Gilgit-Baltistan on 3-day v ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident in Dir Lower

16 minutes ago

Inflammable Chemical filled oil tanker seeps at mo ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.