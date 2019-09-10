UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Asked Bolton To Resign Over Disageements

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:20 PM

Trump Says Asked Bolton to Resign Over Disageements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday he had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to resign over policy disagreements and would name his replacement next week.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Trump said via Twitter. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning."

Related Topics

Twitter White House Trump

Recent Stories

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

7 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed reviews development of ties with E ..

22 minutes ago

1,448 nationals receive AED101 million in marriage ..

1 hour ago

Region’s first-ever Body Worlds Exhibition opens ..

2 hours ago

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.