Trump Says Assault on Protesters Claims 'Baseless Harassment' After Hours of Deposition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump, who completed earlier questioning in a lawsuit that alleges his security guards assaulted protesters, said in a statement that the allegations represented another baseless harassment against him.

The deposition for a lawsuit, which accuses Trump's security guards of attacking six plaintiffs of Mexican descent during a protest in 2015, started on Monday at around 10:00 a.m. EDT in Trump Tower on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, where the alleged assault took place.

"After years of litigation, I was pleased to have had the opportunity to tell my side of this ridiculous story.

Just one more example of baseless harassment of your favorite president," Trump said after completing several hours of questioning.

Trump was questioned under oath by lawyers for the plaintiffs in a civil case ordered by a Bronx Supreme Court judge over the alleged assault on demonstrators protesting what they called Trump's racist remarks against people of Mexican descent. Trump has denied using racist remarks in describing illegal immigrants entering the United States.