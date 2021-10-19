UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Assault On Protesters Claims 'Baseless Harassment' After Hours Of Deposition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says Assault on Protesters Claims 'Baseless Harassment' After Hours of Deposition

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump, who completed earlier questioning in a lawsuit that alleges his security guards assaulted protesters, said in a statement that the allegations represented another baseless harassment against him.

The deposition for a lawsuit, which accuses Trump's security guards of attacking six plaintiffs of Mexican descent during a protest in 2015, started on Monday at around 10:00 a.m. EDT in Trump Tower on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, where the alleged assault took place.

"After years of litigation, I was pleased to have had the opportunity to tell my side of this ridiculous story.

Just one more example of baseless harassment of your favorite president," Trump said after completing several hours of questioning.

Trump was questioned under oath by lawyers for the plaintiffs in a civil case ordered by a Bronx Supreme Court judge over the alleged assault on demonstrators protesting what they called Trump's racist remarks against people of Mexican descent. Trump has denied using racist remarks in describing illegal immigrants entering the United States.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Lawyers Trump Manhattan United States 2015

Recent Stories

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 b ..

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 billion

47 minutes ago
 ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more ..

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.