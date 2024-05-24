Open Menu

Trump Says He Will Quickly Free US Journalist But Russia Denies Contacts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Donald Trump boasted Thursday he would quickly free jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich from Russia if he wins the presidential election, but Moscow denied discussing the case with the Republican candidate.

Trump, who has frequently voiced admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and has voiced skepticism over US support for Ukraine, said the Moscow strongman "will do that for me, but not for anyone else."

"Evan Gershkovich, the Reporter from The Wall Street Journal, who is being held by Russia, will be released almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"He will be HOME, SAFE, AND WITH HIS FAMILY."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the remarks, said, "There aren't any contacts with Donald Trump."

"Regarding (US-Russian) contacts on the matter of incarcerated and convicted individuals, we can say that these contacts must be carried out in total secrecy. This is the only way they can be effective," he said.

Gershkovich, 32, has been held in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison for more than a year after he was arrested while on a reporting trip to Russia.

He is the first Western journalist since the Soviet era to be arrested by Moscow on spying charges -- accusations that he, his employer and the US government reject.

The US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, visited Gershkovich in prison on Thursday.

He "maintains a positive attitude, awaiting the start of the court process for a case about a crime that he did not commit," the US embassy said in a statement on platform Telegram.

"We once more urge the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich."

The Biden administration said in late 2023 that it made a "significant proposal" to Russia to free Gershkovich, likely as part of a prisoner swap, but that Moscow rejected it.

US intelligence concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump in his upset defeat of Hillary Clinton, including through social media postings.

Trump angrily denied his victory was the work of Russia and, at a famous news conference with Putin, appeared to accept the Russian leader's denial of interference.

