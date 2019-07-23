UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Negotiating Deal With Iran Getting Harder

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Trump Says Negotiating Deal With Iran Getting Harder

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that making a deal with Iran is now harder than before.

"Frankly, it is getting harder for me to make a deal with Iran," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Oval Office.

Trump said Iran is disrespecting the United States and Washington is ready for the absolute worst scenario, but is also "ready for sense, too."

The US president called Iran a "very mixed up country," adding that "Iran does not know where they are."

With respect to statements that Iran arrested a network of CIA agents, Trump said it is a "totally a false story" and went on to accuse Tehran for supporting terrorism.

Earlier on Monday, the director of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry's counterespionage department said that Tehran uncovered a CIA network operating in Iran. The Tasnim news agency reported that the network was discovered on June 18 and some of the alleged spies have been sentenced to death while others received lengthy jail terms.

US-Iran relations have deteriorated since Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear agreement, last spring. The United States proclaimed it intends to bring down Iran's sale of oil to zero and re-introduced sanctions on almost all major sectors of the Iranian economy.

In May, Tehran announced its own decision to partially suspend obligations under the JCPOA and gave the other agreement signatories - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union - 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set in the JCPOA and warned it would gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Iran Russia China Washington Jail Nuclear CIA France European Union Oil Trump Germany Sale Tehran United Kingdom United States May June All From Agreement

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

41 seconds ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

48 seconds ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

57 seconds ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque makes top 5 global landm ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Air Peace’s inaugural f ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.