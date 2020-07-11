UrduPoint.com
Trump Says SOUTHCOM Anti-Drug Operation Led To Over 1,000 Arrests

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) A US counternarcotics operation has netted more than 1,000 arrests and 120 metric tons of seized narcotics worth billions of Dollars, President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

"In just 12 weeks, Southcom's Surge operation conducted with key regional partners has resulted in more than 1,000 arrests and the interdiction of 120 metric tons...

of narcotics, worth billions and billions of dollars," Trump said during a briefing in Doral, Florida.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed US Southern Command (Southcom) in conjunction with other US agencies and international partners disrupted the shipment of more than 122 metric tons of cocaine, 18,000 Pounds of marijuana, which would have netted profits exceeding $2 billion.

Trump and Esper commended the 22 partner nations, including Colombia, El Salvador and Honduras for their role in the countertrafficking efforts.

