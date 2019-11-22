Trump Says Unsure Whether He Wants to Sign Trade Deal With China

(@FahadShabbir)

President Donald Trump said Friday that US and Chinese negotiators are making progress in their trade talks, but added that he has not yet decided whether to sign a deal with China

"The China deal is coming along very well. It is a question of whether or not I want to make it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Earlier on Friday, Trump told Fox news that the US and China are "potentially very close" to reaching an agreement. He also reiterated his view that China wants to make a deal "much more" than the US does.

The United States and China are expected to sign a "Phase One" trade agreement later this year. The Phase One deal is expected to cover key trade issues, including intellectual property, financial services and US agricultural exports.