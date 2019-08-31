Trump Says US Not Involved in Alleged 'Accident' at Launch Site in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States was not involved with an accident that he claimed took place at a launch site in Iran.

On Thursday, US media outlet NPR, citing imagery, claimed that an Iranian rocket appeared to have exploded on a launch pad.

Iranian officials refuted the report and said the satellite is still in good condition.

"The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran," Trump stated in a Twitter message.

Trump said he wished Iran good luck in determining what happened.