UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Not Involved In Alleged 'Accident' At Launch Site In Iran

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump Says US Not Involved in Alleged 'Accident' at Launch Site in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States was not involved with an accident that he claimed took place at a launch site in Iran.

On Thursday, US media outlet NPR, citing imagery, claimed that an Iranian rocket appeared to have exploded on a launch pad.

Iranian officials refuted the report and said the satellite is still in good condition.

"The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran," Trump stated in a Twitter message.

Trump said he wished Iran good luck in determining what happened.

Related Topics

Accident Iran Twitter Trump Semnan United States SITE Nepalese Rupee Media Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

31 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

46 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

2 hours ago

England great Anderson out of the Ashes

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.