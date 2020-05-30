Trump Says US to Eliminate Exemptions Allowing Hong Kong Special Treatment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The United States will begin a process to eliminate policy exemptions that provide Hong Kong with special treatment on trade, technology and other matters, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Friday.

"I am directing my administration to begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment," Trump said adding that it will affect bilateral agreements on extradition, export controls, and dual use technologies.