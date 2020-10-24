Trump Sues to Halt Early Ballot Counting in Swing State of Nevada - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The Trump re-election campaign and the Nevada Republican Party are asking a judge to temporarily halt early ballot-counting in Clark County amid transparency concerns at the polls, a lawsuit revealed.

"Petitioners, Fred Kraus, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Nevada Republican Party (herein 'Petitioners'), by and through their attorneys, respectfully move this court under Nevada Rule of Civil Procedure 65(b) for a temporary restraining order barring Respondents from separating or counting ballots in Clark County until the proper procedures are in place that facilitate transparency and allow for meaningful observation of the process by the public," the lawsuit said on Friday.

The lawsuit argues that Clark County Registrar Joseph Gloria failed to submit a plan by April 15 to assign people to observe the delivery, counting, handling and processing of ballots.

The Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party are asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order.

The Nevada Independent newspaper reported on Friday that more than 190,000 mail ballots have been counted in Clark County.