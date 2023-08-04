Open Menu

Tugboat With Crane Damages Five Boats In Romania's Port - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 03:00 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A tugboat with a crane has damaged five boats in the Romanian port of Sulina, two of which have sunk, local media reported Thursday.

Romanian broadcaster Digi 24 reported, citing local authorities, that the tugboat belonging to the AFDJ Galati company has damaged two pontoons and five boats, two of which have sunk but were later pulled off the water.

The incident has been caused by a technical malfunction of the tugboat, according to preliminary data. No one has been injured in the incident. Romania's law enforcement has opened a criminal case into the incident, the report said.

