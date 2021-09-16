UrduPoint.com

Tunisian President Orders To Reopen Border With Libya On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:07 PM

Tunisian President Kais Saied said that border crossings with Libya would reopen on Friday morning amid tough health restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus

The Tunisian presidency said Saied gave instructions to "reopen border crossing points starting September 17 at 7 a.m.

The Tunisian presidency said Saied gave instructions to "reopen border crossing points starting September 17 at 7 a.m.

(06:00 GMT), stressing the need to fully respect health protocols."

The announcement follows last week's visit to Tunis by Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeiba, who praised the decision in a tweet.

The neighbors set up a ministerial committee to agree new health and security protocols after Libya shut the shared border in early July in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Tunisia.

