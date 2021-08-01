UrduPoint.com

Turkey Arrests Suspect In Starting Forest Fires In Country - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Turkey Arrests Suspect in Starting Forest Fires in Country - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Turkey has arrested a person allegedly responsible for starting the recent forest fires in the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"There is one arrestee in Milas. If this is an act of sabotage, then it is our duty to punish those responsible," Erdogan said during a speech at a response center in the Mugla province.

