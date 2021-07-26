Turkey Boosts Security on Iranian Border Over Situation in Afghanistan

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that security has been strengthened on the border with Iran due to a new wave of chaos in Afghanistan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that security has been strengthened on the border with Iran due to a new wave of chaos in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit a record 5,183 in the first half of the year, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May amid the withdrawal of foreign troops.

"Due to possible developments on the Iranian border, additional measures have been taken ... We continue to work on this [security issue] in coordination with the relevant ministries, especially with the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Akar said.

Reconnaissance drones have been deployed to the area, the minister added.

Turkey is a transit hub for Afghan and Pakistani migrants, who illegally cross into the country from Iran to seek further refuge in Europe.