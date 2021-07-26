UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Boosts Security On Iranian Border Over Situation In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:26 PM

Turkey Boosts Security on Iranian Border Over Situation in Afghanistan

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that security has been strengthened on the border with Iran due to a new wave of chaos in Afghanistan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that security has been strengthened on the border with Iran due to a new wave of chaos in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit a record 5,183 in the first half of the year, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May amid the withdrawal of foreign troops.

"Due to possible developments on the Iranian border, additional measures have been taken ... We continue to work on this [security issue] in coordination with the relevant ministries, especially with the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Akar said.

Reconnaissance drones have been deployed to the area, the minister added.

Turkey is a transit hub for Afghan and Pakistani migrants, who illegally cross into the country from Iran to seek further refuge in Europe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Iran Europe Hub May Border From

Recent Stories

After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria v ..

59 seconds ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago

NYC orders Covid-19 vaccines or weekly tests for a ..

1 minute ago

Federal capital with 261 new COVID-19 cases record ..

5 minutes ago

'Success story': Bhutan vaccinates most of populat ..

5 minutes ago

'Accept it or not, you're defeated'; tells Sarwar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.