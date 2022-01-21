UrduPoint.com

Turkey Can Mediate In Resolving Ukrainian Crisis If Moscow, Kiev Consent - Party Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Turkey Can Mediate in Resolving Ukrainian Crisis If Moscow, Kiev Consent - Party Chief

Turkey can play a positive part in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, provided both Moscow and Kiev approve the mediation, but a big breakthrough is unlikely, the leader of the centrist Innovation Party of Turkey, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Turkey can play a positive part in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, provided both Moscow and Kiev approve the mediation, but a big breakthrough is unlikely, the leader of the centrist Innovation Party of Turkey, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Turkey could be a good mediator given its close ties both with Russia and Ukraine. Nevertheless, will Russia accept it, this is a question... Yes, Turkey can play a significant role but not to the extent of a possible breakthrough for a deal, but maybe rapprochement between two rivals," Yilmaz said.

The politician stressed that the conflict has deep roots and is hard both to resolve and to mediate, which must be taken into account.

Also, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would need green light from Russian President Vladimir Putin for the mediation role before any offers or invitations are extended, the politician added.

"But if Erdogan didn't do this, if he didn't get the blessing beforehand, then there could be some of interference without getting approval of Putin or (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and could not be helpful," Yilmaz said.

Resolution of the conflict will help strengthen Turkey-Russia and Turkey-Ukraine relations, the party leader concluded.

On Thursday, Erdogan said that Turkey hopes to set up a face-to-face meeting between the Russian and the Ukrainian leaders, noting that Ankara has "good relations with both sides."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Kiev Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

UN General Assembly president to join China's Wint ..

UN General Assembly president to join China's Winter Olympic torch relay

5 seconds ago
 Red flag lifted from Pakistan aviation safety

Red flag lifted from Pakistan aviation safety

6 seconds ago
 Picasso Surrealist Masterpiece 'La Fenetre Ouverte ..

Picasso Surrealist Masterpiece 'La Fenetre Ouverte' Set for 1st Auction - Christ ..

8 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan assures SST Forum to resolve their ..

CM Balochistan assures SST Forum to resolve their issues for quality education

10 seconds ago
 43 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochi ..

43 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Proposes Security Council ..

Estonian Prime Minister Proposes Security Council With Politicians Amid Russia T ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.