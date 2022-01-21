Turkey Can Mediate in Resolving Ukrainian Crisis If Moscow, Kiev Consent - Party Chief

Turkey can play a positive part in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, provided both Moscow and Kiev approve the mediation, but a big breakthrough is unlikely, the leader of the centrist Innovation Party of Turkey, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Turkey can play a positive part in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, provided both Moscow and Kiev approve the mediation, but a big breakthrough is unlikely, the leader of the centrist Innovation Party of Turkey, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Turkey could be a good mediator given its close ties both with Russia and Ukraine. Nevertheless, will Russia accept it, this is a question... Yes, Turkey can play a significant role but not to the extent of a possible breakthrough for a deal, but maybe rapprochement between two rivals," Yilmaz said.

The politician stressed that the conflict has deep roots and is hard both to resolve and to mediate, which must be taken into account.

Also, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would need green light from Russian President Vladimir Putin for the mediation role before any offers or invitations are extended, the politician added.

"But if Erdogan didn't do this, if he didn't get the blessing beforehand, then there could be some of interference without getting approval of Putin or (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and could not be helpful," Yilmaz said.

Resolution of the conflict will help strengthen Turkey-Russia and Turkey-Ukraine relations, the party leader concluded.

On Thursday, Erdogan said that Turkey hopes to set up a face-to-face meeting between the Russian and the Ukrainian leaders, noting that Ankara has "good relations with both sides."