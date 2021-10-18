UrduPoint.com

Turkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters If US Does Not Sell F-16 - Official

Turkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters If US Does Not Sell F-16 - Official

Turkey can purchase Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighters if the United States freezes the sale of F-16 fighter jets, Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries chief Ismail Demir said on Monday

Last week, the Turkish presidential office said that Ankara would consider adding more F-16s to its air fleet in place of the more advanced F-35s after it was removed from the joint strike fighter program.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Washington invited Ankara to buy F-16 fighter jets as a return for its investment in the F-35 program.

"If the process (F-16 purchase and upgrade) does not bring results, then Turkey will not be left without alternatives. If necessary, the topic of Su-35 and Su-57 can be opened at any time. Our industry will do everything to ensure our security, and if something extra is needed, then we can always find a way out," Demir said on air of Kanal 7 broadcaster.

