Turkey Did Not Take Part in Joint Patrols in Syria in Past 2 Weeks - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Turkey has not taken part in joint patrols in Syria for the past two weeks, without providing a reasoned explanation, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic, said.

"Over the past two weeks, the Turkish side has not taken part in joint patrols, without providing a reasoned refusal," Egorov said at a briefing.