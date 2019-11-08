(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Turkish military has launched in the country's eastern provinces the fifth stage of Operation Kiran, targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization, the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Friday.

"To prevent members of the separatist terrorist organization from penetrating into our winter military bases and clear the area where they are located, Operation Kiran-5 was launched on November 8 with the involvement of gendarmeries from Diyarbakir, Bingol and Mus provinces.

A total of 2,625 troops and 179 special forces groups are engaged in the operation," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the operation will be continued until the terrorist threat is completely eliminated.

The previous stage of Operation Kiran began in late September in the Kars, Agri and Igdir provinces. Over 1,000 military units were involved in the operation.

The PKK is a Kurdish far-left militant and political group based in Turkey and Iraq. An armed conflict between the group and Turkey began in 2015.