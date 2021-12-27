Turkey Says Its Mid-Range Air Defense System Ready for Deployment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Turkey's medium-range air defense system Hisar O+ is ready for deployment for use by the country's armed forces after passing the final test, Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) chief Ismail Demir said.

"Our national air defense missile system hit the high-altitude high-speed target in the last acceptance test before entering the inventory," Demir tweeted on Sunday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Hisar O+ was developed domestically in cooperation with Turkey's defense industry giants Aselsan-Roketsan, the news agency reported.

The air defense system can reportedly intercept up to nine targets simultaneously at the 360-degree angle and at a range of up to 15.5 miles. It has been designed to defend Turkey's ground forces against fighters, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, and air-to-surface missiles, according to the report.