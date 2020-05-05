UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Starts Gradually Returning To Normal Life After COVID-19 Pandemic - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Turkey Starts Gradually Returning to Normal Life After COVID-19 Pandemic - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday a plan for a phased return to normal life after the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased by 1,670 over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number in a month, to over 126,000.

"We are at an important stage in the fight against the coronavirus. The number of cured people is increasing exponentially. Thanks to our measures, self-isolation and curfew, we managed to slow down the spread of the virus. We have prepared a plan for a phased return to a normal life," Erdogan said in a televised address.

However, according to the leader, life will not be the same as it was before the pandemic. Restrictive measures will remain in force for a while and people will have to wear protective masks in crowded places.

In addition, the president said that people over 65 years of age will be able to go outside starting May 10 from 11:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT) to 15:00 p.m. Children under the age of 14 will also be able to leave home for four hours starting on May 13, and young people aged from 15 to 20 years old will be able to leave starting on May 15.

In seven provinces, namely Antalya, Aydin, Erzurum, Malatya, Mersin, Hatay, Mugla, the ban on entry and exit is lifted, while it remains in 24 provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul. On May 11, shopping centers and hairdressers will resume operations, while observing the social distancing measure, the president added.

Related Topics

Young Same Aydin Mugla Malatya Hatay Erzurum Antalya Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

UAE underscores commitment to fight against COVID- ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.