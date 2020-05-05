Turkey Starts Gradually Returning to Normal Life After COVID-19 Pandemic - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday a plan for a phased return to normal life after the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased by 1,670 over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number in a month, to over 126,000.

"We are at an important stage in the fight against the coronavirus. The number of cured people is increasing exponentially. Thanks to our measures, self-isolation and curfew, we managed to slow down the spread of the virus. We have prepared a plan for a phased return to a normal life," Erdogan said in a televised address.

However, according to the leader, life will not be the same as it was before the pandemic. Restrictive measures will remain in force for a while and people will have to wear protective masks in crowded places.

In addition, the president said that people over 65 years of age will be able to go outside starting May 10 from 11:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT) to 15:00 p.m. Children under the age of 14 will also be able to leave home for four hours starting on May 13, and young people aged from 15 to 20 years old will be able to leave starting on May 15.

In seven provinces, namely Antalya, Aydin, Erzurum, Malatya, Mersin, Hatay, Mugla, the ban on entry and exit is lifted, while it remains in 24 provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul. On May 11, shopping centers and hairdressers will resume operations, while observing the social distancing measure, the president added.