Turkey Successfully Tests 1st Domestic Anti-Ship Cruise Missile - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The first Turkish-made long-range Atmaca anti-ship cruise missile has been successfully tested, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday, citing the head of the country's Presidency of Defense Industries.

"[The Atmaca missile] performed its functions perfectly, it successfully hit a target over 200 kilometers [124 miles] away and is ready to enter the [Turkish Armed Forces'] weapons inventory," Ismail Demir wrote on Twitter, as cited by the media outlet.

According to the news agency, the missile is expected to be added to the Turkish military's inventory by the end of 2020, replacing the US-made Harpoon.

The Atmaca surface-to-surface missile was manufactured by the Ankara-based Roketsan defense contractor. It is a long-range, precision strike anti-ship cruise that can be installed on warships.

More Stories From World

