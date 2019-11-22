UrduPoint.com
Turkey, TRNC Continue To Work On Mutual Energy Projects

Turkey, TRNC continue to work on mutual energy projects

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Work is ongoing for the undersea electricity cable link and natural gas pipeline between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said Friday.

Donmez told journalists before his speech at the Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee that although work continues for the cable line and pipeline to meet the island's needs, the work schedule and completion data have not yet been set.

The shared vision for both these projects was realized through an energy protocol signed during the World Energy Congress in Istanbul in 2016.

The power line's route will originate from a new transformer station based in Akkuyu in the southern Mersin province and run to the Teknecik transformer station located in the TRNC.

Donmez also shared that the joint exploration program with Norwegian energy company Equinor and Canada's Valeura in the Thrace Region is in progress, but with official data on reserve volumes still pending from the Ministry.

He acknowledged a great deal of speculation abounds on the size of the Thrace region's reserves, but advised that the public seek out reliable and verifiable information sources through the ministry.

