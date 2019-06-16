UrduPoint.com
Turkey Wants To Develop Friendly Relations With All Regions Of World - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Turkey wants to develop good relations with all regions of the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The relations we have established with one country or region are never against each other or third countries ... We will try to develop relations in the west, east, north, and south," Erdogan said on Saturday at the Fifth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, as quoted by the Daily Sabah media outlet.

The Turkish president pointed out the importance to settle the Syrian conflict for regional peace and stability. He also criticized the idea to resort to unilateral approaches to the conflict's solution.

"It is clear that unilateral approaches cannot produce a solution for peace and stability in the world today. I have seen that the leaders of the other countries participating in the summit have expressed this view strongly, like myself," Erdogan stressed.

The Turkish leader also praised the country's relations with Russia and China.

CICA was established at the initiative of Kazakhstan in 1992 with the aim to create conditions for promoting dialogue, decision-making and implementation of measures in the field of security in Asia. As of today, 27 states of Asia are CICA members. Since 2014, the headquarters of CICA is located in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

