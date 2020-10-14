UrduPoint.com
Turkish Army Modernizing Armored Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:58 PM

Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

The Turkish Armed Forces are modernizing their armored vehicles with new weapon systems and high-tech mission equipment, Anadolu Agency has learnt

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Turkish Armed Forces are modernizing their armored vehicles with new weapon systems and high-tech mission equipment, Anadolu Agency has learnt.

The prototype of the modernizing project, which is being undertaken by the Presidency of Defense Industries, a civil institution to strengthen Turkey's national security industry and manage the system and supply of military technology, has been completed.

The 900 million lira ($113.1 million) project began in the end of 2019 with the cooperation of Turkish defense companies Aselsan and FNNS, according to Ismail Demir, the head of the presidency.

As many as 133 vehicles will be modernized in the first phase, he said, adding that they will be equipped with remote control Nefer weapon, laser warning, close-range surveillance, driver vision, direction and navigation systems.

The vehicles, Demir said, will also have climate, heating, dire extinction and explosion damping systems, thus strengthening their armor and mine protection levels. "The durability of the vehicles will significantly increase, and their service life will extend," he said.

