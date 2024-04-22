Turkish consumer confidence index up in April

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Türkiye's consumer confidence hiked 1.4% on a monthly basis in April, according to the latest official figures released on Monday.

The consumer confidence index, a vital benchmark for the overall economic situation in the country, soared to 80.5 this month, up from 79.4 in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

Sub-indices for the financial situation of household at present and the assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months were down 2.

3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the index for the financial situation expectation of household over the next 12 months hiked 5% month-on-month to 82.9.

The general economic situation expectation index over the next 12 months climbed 4.4% on a monthly basis to 78.1.

The consumer confidence index is calculated from survey results and evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the reading is above 100 and a pessimistic one when it is below.