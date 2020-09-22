UrduPoint.com
Turkish Police Confiscate Over 500 Historical Artifacts From Smugglers - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Police in Turkey have busted a group of smugglers in the Sorgun district of the central Yozgat province, confiscating over 500 items of historical and cultural significance, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the law enforcement.

According to the report, officers of the Gendarmerie General Command searched a car following a report of possible smuggling. They found and confiscated 455 ancients coins, 10 statuettes, 29 rings, 17 seals, five pendants and six arrowheads.

Officers also reportedly found metal detectors and other equipment for illegal archaeological excavation.

Two people were arrested and subsequently released into house arrest following an interrogation, according to the report.

The case was delegated to the court.

Illegal treasure hunting continues to pose a serious threat to the heritage scattered all across Turkey's territory from ancient cultures and civilizations. Despite the authorities' efforts, archaeological raiding remains a regular occurrence.

